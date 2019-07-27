Groupon (Call) (GRPN) Stock Price Declined While Ulysses Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Fabrinet Shs (FN) Stake Has Lifted by Seizert Capital Partners Llc

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (GRPN) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.95 billion shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, down from 3.95 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.51 lastly. It is down 31.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fabrinet Shs (FN) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 15,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,951 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 44,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 189,490 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 276,681 shares to 218,188 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc Com (NYSE:HRB) by 160,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,934 shares, and cut its stake in Rmr Group Inc Cl A.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.83 million activity. Ng Toh-Seng sold $1.09 million worth of stock. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $164,364 was made by KELLY THOMAS F on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 80,939 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 11,386 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs stated it has 7,023 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 75,663 are held by Friess Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Legal & General Grp Plc holds 98,593 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). American Intll owns 27,334 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 714,460 shares. 125,668 are owned by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Winch Advisory Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Mackenzie invested in 34,200 shares.

More recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Needham Lowers Fabrinet’s Price Target, Cites Loss Of Huawei Sales – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fabrinet -3% target cut for indirect Huawei exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 69,230 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 2.84 million shares. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 227,562 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 11,000 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust Com has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 260,313 shares. P2 Capital Llc reported 5.48% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Nomura Hldgs owns 4,878 shares. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 317,354 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 990,820 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp reported 30,000 shares. Principal Gru holds 45,282 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Forgotten Tech Stocks Worth Remembering – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Groupon Is On Sale With Or Without An Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Groupon Inc: This Could Send GRPN Stock Soaring – Profit Confidential” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White Brook Capital – Groupon, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.