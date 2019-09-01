Group One Trading LP Upped Oasis Pete New (OAS) Holding By $437,400; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)

Among 2 analysts covering Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Onconova Therapeutics has $25 highest and $16 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is 754.17% above currents $2.4 stock price. Onconova Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of ONTX in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by H.C. Wainwright. See Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) latest ratings:

Group One Trading Lp increased Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) stake by 50.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 72,900 shares as Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS)’s stock declined 15.01%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 216,173 shares with $1.31 million value, up from 143,273 last quarter. Oasis Pete Inc New now has $1.00B valuation. The stock decreased 5.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 11.91 million shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity. The insider Hagale John E bought $85,500.

Among 8 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Oasis Petroleum has $14 highest and $3.5000 lowest target. $6.88’s average target is 120.51% above currents $3.12 stock price. Oasis Petroleum had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by IFS Securities given on Tuesday, April 23. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the shares of OAS in report on Monday, August 26 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, June 24 report. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. Jefferies maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $10 target.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $14.79 million. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes ; Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes.