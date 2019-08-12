Group One Trading LP Upped Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake; Dover (DOV) Sentiment Is 1.28

Group One Trading Lp increased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 240.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 17,473 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 24,725 shares with $1.33M value, up from 7,252 last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.43B valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 905,831 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results

Dover Corp (DOV) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 263 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 206 decreased and sold stock positions in Dover Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 121.09 million shares, down from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dover Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 174 Increased: 165 New Position: 98.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 1.25M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsr Llc holds 73 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 256,741 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 4,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 208,430 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc holds 4,428 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1.31M shares. Bamco Inc reported 800,000 shares. Sachem Head Management Limited Partnership holds 3.75M shares or 12.26% of its portfolio. Convergence Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.11% or 2.90M shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 12,410 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10,300 are owned by Ellington Mgmt Gru. Advisory Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 3,243 shares. Rbf Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Group One Trading Lp decreased Pure Storage Inc (Put) stake by 145,700 shares to 4,500 valued at $98,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ventas Inc (Call) stake by 136,900 shares and now owns 35,500 shares. Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) was reduced too.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.53M for 14.72 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 9.26% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation for 29,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 90,000 shares or 6.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Llc Ny has 4.43% invested in the company for 865,966 shares. The Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc has invested 3.57% in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co, a Texas-based fund reported 217,796 shares.

The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 459,328 shares traded. Dover Corporation (DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals