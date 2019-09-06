Group One Trading LP Upped 3 (DDD) Holding By $891,920; Quinstreet (QNST) Shorts Raised By 1.23%

Group One Trading Lp increased 3 (DDD) stake by 83.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 89,192 shares as 3 (DDD)’s stock declined 15.15%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 196,225 shares with $2.11 million value, up from 107,033 last quarter. 3 now has $870.19M valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 63,230 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +48.2%, EST. +47.9%; 22/04/2018 – DJ 3D Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDD); 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 21/05/2018 – 3D Systems’ NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication ‘3D Printing I; 06/03/2018 Onkos Surgical® and 3D Systems Team to Advance Personalized Surgical Oncology Solutions; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington lngalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 18/04/2018 – Artec 3D Announces Integration of Handheld Scanners with 3D Systems’ Geomagic Freeform; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Rev $165.9M; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 8c

Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) had an increase of 1.23% in short interest. QNST’s SI was 5.02M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.23% from 4.96 million shares previously. With 548,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)’s short sellers to cover QNST’s short positions. The SI to Quinstreet Inc’s float is 11.47%. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 14,639 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – Based on comps from private competitors with superior business models, $QNST should be trading at $5-7, not $12. But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there’s no floor; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC QNST.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 30 PCT; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 13/04/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 30/04/2018 – QuinStreet Receives Culture of Compliance Award; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����

Group One Trading Lp decreased Walmart Inc (Call) stake by 295,100 shares to 134,900 valued at $13.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icici Bk Ltd (Put) stake by 490,900 shares and now owns 37,700 shares. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DDD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 80.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 79.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Cap Group has 0.05% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Cibc Ww Mkts has 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 12,711 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 70,716 shares. 112,461 were reported by Millennium Management. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 25,174 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc stated it has 351,316 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,610 shares. Reliant Invest Ltd holds 0.08% or 10,000 shares. 221,000 are owned by Pdts Prtnrs Limited Co. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 42,700 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 25 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 17,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,070 are held by Cutter & Brokerage. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD).

More notable recent 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why 3D Systems Stock Plunged 22% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why 3D Systems Stock Just Dropped 12.5% – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3D Systems Corp (DDD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “3D Systems’ New Materials, Depth of Expertise and Technology Leadership on Display at TCT 2019 – Paving the Way for New Applications – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3D Systems has $12 highest and $8 lowest target. $9’s average target is 22.28% above currents $7.36 stock price. 3D Systems had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Neutral”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 10 report. FBR Capital upgraded the shares of DDD in report on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold QuinStreet, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 432,026 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 12,246 shares or 0% of the stock. Friess Associate Ltd Llc invested in 329,120 shares. 10,971 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 213,834 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management accumulated 14,542 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 35,290 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc reported 0.77% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Dana Invest reported 151,890 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 13,095 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 33,130 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Earnest Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 458,416 shares.