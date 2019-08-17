Group One Trading LP Trimmed Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holding By $905,355; Shorts at Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Raised By 26.5%

Group One Trading Lp decreased Uniqure Nv (QURE) stake by 87.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 15,345 shares as Uniqure Nv (QURE)’s stock rose 2.71%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 2,116 shares with $126,000 value, down from 17,461 last quarter. Uniqure Nv now has $2.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 443,315 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) had an increase of 26.5% in short interest. TWO’s SI was 9.64 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.5% from 7.62 million shares previously. With 2.97 million avg volume, 3 days are for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)’s short sellers to cover TWO’s short positions. The SI to Two Harbors Investment Corp’s float is 3.92%. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 1.95 million shares traded. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has declined 13.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TWO News: 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS – BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO INCLUDE TWO ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FROM CYS INVESTMENTS’ CURRENT BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to one class of notes to be issued by GPMT 2018-FL1, Ltd; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS 1Q CORE EPS 46C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q EPS $1.69; 27/04/2018 – CYS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES CYS OR TWO HARBORS, AS APPLICABLE TO PAY OTHER PARTY $43.2 MLN OR $51.8 MLN FEE, RESPECTIVELY; 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire CYS Investments, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors, CYS Expect Deal to Close in Third Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Details Pertaining to the 2018 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $97.5M, EST. $99.2M

Among 7 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV has $100 highest and $63 lowest target. $81’s average target is 42.36% above currents $56.9 stock price. uniQure NV had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $81 target in Monday, February 25 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of QURE in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of QURE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28.

Group One Trading Lp increased Schlumberger Ltd (Put) stake by 59,000 shares to 99,100 valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Himax Technologies Inc (Call) stake by 242,700 shares and now owns 971,700 shares. Medicines Co (Call) was raised too.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 63,826 shares or 107.56% more from 30,750 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Inc Adv has invested 0.04% in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO). Ruggie Capital invested in 0.02% or 1,163 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $48,290 activity. $48,290 worth of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was bought by SIERING THOMAS on Wednesday, February 20.

Among 2 analysts covering Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Two Harbors Investment has $15 highest and $13.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 7.30% above currents $13.28 stock price. Two Harbors Investment had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Thursday, June 20 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13.5000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.