Group One Trading LP Trimmed Position in Western Digital (WDC) by $970,560 as Share Value Declined; As B G Foods (BGS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Increased Its Position

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 20,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,181 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 60,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.38. About 2.08M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in B G Foods Inc (BGS) by 1416.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 31,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,201 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, up from 2,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in B G Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 139,768 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 15.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – BG BLUE SKY GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Put) by 19,600 shares to 140,500 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (Put) by 41,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs LP holds 0.27% or 2.79 million shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc owns 265,492 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.06% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 42,171 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership owns 161,302 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj holds 0.01% or 9,500 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 57,853 shares. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.18% or 2,127 shares. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.49M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp owns 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 230,166 shares. Rothschild Il has 0.12% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 20,832 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company owns 14,256 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt reported 29,501 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.06% or 3.32 million shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

