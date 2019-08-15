Group One Trading LP Trimmed Position in Akorn (AKRX) by $1.12 Million; As Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Share Value Rose, Btim Has Lifted Its Position

Btim Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies (WTS) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 228,286 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45M, up from 216,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 32,529 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ROBERT J. PAGANO, COMPANY’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL ACT AS CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.82; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Akorn Inc (AKRX) by 92.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 373,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.78% . The institutional investor held 31,851 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 405,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Akorn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $2.465. About 922,430 shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 15/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From GKB Ophthalmics Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Fresenius/Akorn: hard copy; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO SEES AKORN CASE RESOLVED BY NEXT YEAR; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS BELIEVES AKORN SUIT WITHOUT FOUNDATION; 24/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rating On Akorn Inc. Still On Watch Developing; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS DOES NOT WANT TO SPECULATE ABOUT DURATION OF LAW SUITS, BUT EXPECTS TO RESOLVE AKORN ISSUE IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS BELIEVES THAT LAWSUIT IS WITHOUT FOUNDATION, BECAUSE AKORN FAILED TO FULFILL SEVERAL CLOSING CONDITIONS; 15/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Gkb Ophthalmics Ltd. – Board Meeting To Be Held On 30.05.2018; 22/04/2018 – Akorn: Categorically Disagree With Fresenius’ Accusations; 09/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers — AKRX

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 22,640 shares to 24,333 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc (Call) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.