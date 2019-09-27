Group One Trading LP Trimmed Pg&E (PCG) Stake; Virtu Financial Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Holding

Virtu Financial Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 169.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 4,647 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 7,390 shares with $1.25M value, up from 2,743 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $114.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.14. About 1.39 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL

Group One Trading Lp decreased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 33.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 396,838 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 780,607 shares with $17.89M value, down from 1.18M last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $5.42B valuation. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 3.52 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newtyn Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.93 million shares or 8.67% of all its holdings. New York-based Kemnay Advisory Ser has invested 0.65% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Angelo Gordon And LP invested in 600,000 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Hound Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 6.09M shares or 6.81% of all its holdings. Price Michael F reported 0.13% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1,700 are held by Numerixs Inv. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Senator Inv Grp Lp holds 1.62 million shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5,592 shares. Johnson Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 300 shares. Moreover, Finepoint Cap LP has 20.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 16,136 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Liability Company. Electron Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.42M shares or 4.43% of the stock.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E formalizes deal to resolve wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shareholders on the line in rival PG&E bankruptcy plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E noteholders ready to invest $29.2B in reorg plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Going On With PG&E’s Power Shut-Offs? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.45M for 2.72 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp increased Solid Biosciences Inc stake by 61,352 shares to 83,262 valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Village Farms Intl Inc (Call) stake by 146,900 shares and now owns 193,200 shares. First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 56.25% above currents $10.24 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by UBS. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Compton Ri has 6,436 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,441 shares. 377,414 were reported by Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company. 232,556 were reported by British Columbia Investment. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Texas-based South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 6,875 shares. Burney reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.25% stake. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested in 470,432 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pension Serv reported 0.46% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Founders Mgmt Llc invested in 42,518 shares. Hillsdale Management reported 0.01% stake. Cipher LP invested in 0.66% or 46,423 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 1.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 13.09% above currents $163.14 stock price. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $20600 target. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Union Pacific’s Chief Financial Officer To Retire; Company Names Successor – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, KeyCorp and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.