Group One Trading LP Trimmed Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Position; Snap-on Has 0.92 Sentiment

Group One Trading Lp decreased Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) stake by 81.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 560,910 shares as Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)’s stock declined 36.04%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 126,698 shares with $393,000 value, down from 687,608 last quarter. Chesapeake Energy Corp now has $2.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.495. About 11.33M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Rev $2.49B; 16/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Wyoming Oil Play (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS

Snap-on Inc (SNA) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 205 funds increased or started new holdings, while 222 sold and reduced stakes in Snap-on Inc. The funds in our database now have: 53.40 million shares, down from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Snap-on Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 176 Increased: 134 New Position: 71.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.06 billion. The firm operates in Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. It offers hand tools, such as wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products, including tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.98 million for 12.28 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Rr Partners Lp holds 5.77% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated for 309,800 shares. Gates Capital Management Inc. owns 489,701 shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Management Llc has 2.55% invested in the company for 279,013 shares. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Partners Inc. has invested 2.53% in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 64,414 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc reported 163,548 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 642,166 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.08% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 0.23% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 170,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Lpl Financial Lc owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 107,808 shares. Mariner owns 27,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 12,800 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 415,831 shares. Cypress Cap Lc (Wy) has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Prudential holds 0% or 612,472 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3.93M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Communication Of Vermont accumulated 701 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 12,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Chesapeake Energy has $4.5 highest and $1.6 lowest target. $3.17’s average target is 112.04% above currents $1.495 stock price. Chesapeake Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, March 5. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $1.6 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of CHK in report on Friday, June 28 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James.

Group One Trading Lp increased Chart Inds Inc stake by 3,516 shares to 3,526 valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Phillips 66 Partners Lp (Call) stake by 82,100 shares and now owns 82,600 shares. Sothebys (Put) was raised too.

