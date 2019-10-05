Group One Trading LP Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; As Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Valuation Declined, Harber Asset Management Raised by $1.37 Million Its Stake

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) by 85.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 46,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 7,904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 54,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 105,867 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Comparable Restaurant Rev Down 0.9%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Capital Management Exits Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Red Robin; 16/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN SEES 2Q EPS 55C-75C, EST. 75C; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT REVENUE DECREASED 0.9%, USING CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in Red Robin; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Red Robin

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 114,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 626,557 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77 million, up from 512,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisoor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 197,177 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 237.50% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.36% negative EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Put) by 85,900 shares to 99,600 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New (Call) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold RRGB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 10.00% less from 15.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 35,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 8,519 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 152,296 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% or 595 shares. 16,607 were reported by Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability. Amer Century holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 637,102 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 3,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 44,650 were accumulated by Maverick. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 198,440 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.10M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Group One Trading Lp holds 7,904 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 40 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Vintage Capital Management LLC bought $5.28M worth of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) on Friday, May 31.

