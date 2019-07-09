Group One Trading LP Stake in Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Trimmed by $1.25 Million; Moody National Bank Trust Division Lifted Its American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Position by $1.17 Million

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc (MXWL) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 312,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,152 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 377,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Maxwell Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.68M market cap company. It closed at $4.48 lastly. It is down 17.19% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MXWL News: 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.8 – 11km N of Maxwell, CA; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Sees 1Q Rev Below $31M-$33M Guidanc; 08/05/2018 – Maxwell Technologies 1Q Rev $28.4M; 11/05/2018 – Goodbye W: Manhattan’s Original W Hotel Is Now Known as Maxwell; 27/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Seahawks Re-Sign CB Byron Maxwell; 07/03/2018 – Eielson AFB: Corona returns to Maxwell AFB; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Van Andrews, a Former Maxwell Officer, Allegedly Inflated Revenues by Entering Into Secret Side Deals, Falsifying Records; 27/03/2018 – SEC Charges Maxwell Technologies With Inflating Financial Results — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Maxwell’s Former CEO David Schramm and Former Controller James DeWitt Also Were Charged for Failing to Respond to Red Flags

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.28M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39B, up from 11.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $119.72. About 22,114 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 4.13% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,701 shares to 123,080 shares, valued at $23.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,238 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 43 shares. 8,514 were reported by Jefferies Ltd Com. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp reported 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Amer Grp Inc owns 129 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 72 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 4,231 shares. Donald Smith And Co owns 140,822 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 686,701 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 53,931 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim & Communication. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 24,515 shares. Amp Capital Limited accumulated 7,164 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (Call) by 8,300 shares to 12,300 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uxin Ltd (Put) by 130,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc.

