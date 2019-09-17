Group One Trading LP Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) Has Increased as Stock Rose; Zebra Capital Management Raised Apollo Commercial Re Fin (ARI) Stake by $456,606; Stock Rose

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 2545.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 144,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 149,979 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58M, up from 5,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 175.02% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Re Fin Inc (ARI) by 206.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The hedge fund held 37,660 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $693,000, up from 12,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Commercial Re Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 339,644 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI)

More notable recent Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should You Buy This 9.8%-Yielding CRE Finance REIT Right Now? – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: No Longer A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenbrier Will Overpay For ARI Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “8% Preferred Share Is A Clear Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Was A Buyer Of This Outlier; And I’m Up 18% YTD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold ARI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 94.70 million shares or 11.78% more from 84.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 338,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 625,348 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Shell Asset Mngmt owns 38,934 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.01% or 46,418 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Element Capital Mgmt Lc reported 96,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 44,446 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited reported 896,406 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 47,149 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 300 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Advsr Ltd has 0.06% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 1.81M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 7,616 shares to 2,583 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,964 shares, and cut its stake in Office Depot Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ODP).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Will Chevron Come Over The Top? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Occidental Sinking Far Below Deepwater? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.