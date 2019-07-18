Group One Trading LP Raised Synovus Finl (SNV) Position by $885,258; Brookstone Capital Management Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) Lifted as Valuation Declined

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 5166.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 26,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,541 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 670,733 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,895 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 21,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.93. About 456,161 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Workhorse Posts Declining Sales; Expects Full Production Of Electric Vehicle By Fourth Quarter – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Duke Energy-backed pipeline takes its case to the Supreme Court – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.12% or 6,144 shares in its portfolio. Community National Bank & Trust Na has 5,672 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 153,083 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 9,673 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 130,510 shares. Counselors holds 0.52% or 137,036 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 0.08% stake. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept reported 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 3,779 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 14,043 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 7,306 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has 100,831 shares. Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 14,683 shares to 48,870 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,715 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11,396 shares to 17,933 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (Put) by 127,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V (Put).