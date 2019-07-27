Group One Trading LP Raised Stake in Domtar (UFS); As Coresite Realty (COR) Share Price Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lifted Stake

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6632.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 6,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,934 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, up from 103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 322,756 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 111.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 11,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 477,670 shares traded or 83.63% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (Call) by 46,900 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 8,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,925 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 183,971 shares. Prelude Capital Management accumulated 3,703 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Neuberger Berman Lc holds 5,620 shares. Proshare Limited Liability invested in 0% or 9,091 shares. 9,596 are held by Cipher Capital Lp. Lsv Asset Management reported 2.93 million shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Com has 0.16% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). 43 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Ltd Co. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Moreover, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.14% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 69,369 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com owns 62 shares. State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 1.65 million shares. Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd reported 15,985 shares stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $580,733 activity.

