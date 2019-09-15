Group One Trading LP Raised Its Pan American Silver (PAAS) Position by $431,664; Share Value Rose; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Shares Rose, Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Lowered Holding by $780,152

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 35,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 381,935 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 345,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 4.91 million shares traded or 31.19% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 3,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 10,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $209.66. About 622,357 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PAAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pan American Silver Corp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: ARGT – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pan American Silver Completes Acquisition of Tahoe Resources – Business Wire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40,177 shares to 16,993 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 62,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,438 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (Put).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 48,000 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp. Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).