Group One Trading LP Raised Abb LTD (ABB) Position; Kepos Capital LP Has Increased Its Veeva Systems (VEEV) Holding

Group One Trading Lp increased Abb Ltd (ABB) stake by 1091.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 172,702 shares as Abb Ltd (ABB)’s stock declined 8.25%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 188,529 shares with $3.56 million value, up from 15,827 last quarter. Abb Ltd now has $40.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 2.95M shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS SAYS POWER GRIDS WILL GET IN PROFIT MARGIN CORRIDOR OF 10 TO 14 PCT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME FOR COVESTRO ABB; 06/04/2018 – ABB Ltd. to Invest EUR100 Mln in R&D Site in Austria; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 23/05/2018 – NITI AAYOG AND ABB INDIA PARTNER TO MAKE INDIA AI-READY; 19/04/2018 – The Swiss engineering giant ABB is seeing strong growth momentum in developing markets ranging from Asia to Africa; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US; 13/04/2018 – CALPERS – CURRENTLY, BOURQUI IS THE HEAD OF PENSION ASSETS AND LIABILITIES MANAGEMENT AT ABB GROUP; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 19/04/2018 – Solid order growth gives ABB strong start to year

Kepos Capital Lp increased Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) stake by 211.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp acquired 37,961 shares as Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 55,919 shares with $7.09M value, up from 17,958 last quarter. Veeva Systems Inc now has $23.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $162.81. About 1.05M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil Company stated it has 10,000 shares. 2,777 were accumulated by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Enterprise Financial Service Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bollard Ltd Liability Corporation has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Limited has 1,581 shares. Nicholas Partners Limited Partnership invested in 54,197 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Advsrs Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 4,380 shares. 86,785 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ameriprise invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). First Citizens Fincl Bank And Commerce holds 0.18% or 12,539 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc owns 9,135 shares. Loomis Sayles & Commerce LP holds 111,139 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 115,211 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.41 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Faddis Jonathan sold $189,955. $1.41M worth of stock was sold by Wallach Matthew J on Tuesday, February 12.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) stake by 51,045 shares to 80,507 valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) stake by 25,178 shares and now owns 68,324 shares. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Veeva Systems had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 30. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13500 target in Thursday, May 30 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, May 30. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $140 target.

Group One Trading Lp decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (Put) stake by 28,300 shares to 6,800 valued at $737,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) stake by 5,990 shares and now owns 6,974 shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) was reduced too.