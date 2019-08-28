Group One Trading LP Position in Xilinx (XLNX) Has Boosted by $365,400; Trecora Resources (TREC) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trecora Resources (TREC) by 64.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 184,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The institutional investor held 471,265 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 286,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trecora Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 18,945 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 24.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 14,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 11,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 2.15 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset owns 268,424 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 348,245 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 117,120 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 592,550 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sei Invests reported 211,493 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 955,358 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. The Arizona-based Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc has invested 2.32% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Alps Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 3,292 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc invested in 602 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap invested 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Tortoise Limited Liability has 149 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (Put) by 50,000 shares to 311,100 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Put) by 174,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,700 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (Call).