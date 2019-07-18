Group One Trading LP Position In Qualcomm (QCOM) Was Has Boosted; Natl Beverage (FIZZ) Valuation Declined While Rk Asset Management Raised by $4.60 Million Its Holding

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 159.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 80,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,368 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 342,004 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 38.11% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 154.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 86,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,299 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 56,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 11.55M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops running Windows 10 with in-built cellular connections- ET; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video); 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profits bitten by legal battle over iPhone royalties

