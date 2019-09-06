Group One Trading LP Position in Mcewen Mng (MUX) Decreased by $303,573; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Cut Its Stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by $36.51 Million as Share Price Rose

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (MUX) by 51.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 303,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.70% . The institutional investor held 285,268 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 588,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Mcewen Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $734.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 5.64 million shares traded or 58.08% up from the average. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 24.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 24/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces Potential New Source of Revenue at the Black Fox Complex; 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Proposed Issue of Notes; 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING INC – INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO US$50 MLN IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION GOLD BAR MINE IN NEVADA; 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING-NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY WITH THIRD-PARTY LENDER, WHEREBY THEY WOULD PURCHASE 50% OF NOTES ISSUED, ROB MCEWEN TO PURCHASE REMAINING 50%; 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 22.57 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.27 million, down from 26.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 12.89 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 05/04/2018 – MUFG IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF $435 MILLION BANCO BRADESCO STAKE; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO’S PRIORITY FOR 2018 IS TO KEEP COSTS DISCIPLINE: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Bradesco – 1Q18 Results; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RAISING CAPITAL TO 67.1 BLN REAIS USING PROFIT RESERVE- FILING; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN-LOSS PROVISIONS MAY END 2018 AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE; 05/04/2018 – MUFG SELLS PART OF ITS STAKE IN BANCO BRADESCO FOR 45.3B YEN; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SAYS DENISE PAVARINA TO ACCUMULATE ROLE OF IR DIRECTOR

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 53,500 shares to 514,600 shares, valued at $22.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,800 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. BBD’s profit will be $1.51B for 10.08 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Bradesco S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by McEwen Mining Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.