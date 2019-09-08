Group One Trading LP Position in Cerus (CERS) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined; Burns J W & Co Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) Has Increased by $326,727 as Market Value Rose

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 67.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 63,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 31,257 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195,000, down from 94,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $741.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 531,423 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 26/03/2018 – Saudis Intercept Biggest Barrage as Yemen War Enters Fourth Year; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Cerus Raises FY Pdt Rev Guidance Range to $53 M to $55 M; 08/05/2018 – CERUS CORP – RAISING FULL YEAR PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE TO $53 MLN TO $55 MLN FROM $51 MLN TO $53 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 10/04/2018 – Cerus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – CERUS CORP – AMENDMENT CONTRACT WITH BARDA PROVIDES AN INCREMENTAL $15 MLN IN FUNDING BRINGING TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE TO MORE THAN $200 MLN; 24/05/2018 – #Urgent intercept a ballistic missile in the sky # Najran_alan; 25/03/2018 – Oil Rises to Two-Month High as Saudis Intercept Yemeni Missiles

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 12,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 78,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 66,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50 million shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $42 MILLION TO N.Y. OVER `MASKING’ PLOT; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – BAML’s Jill Carey Hall Expects Upside to Equities (Video); 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EX-BOFA EXEC MTANGI TO JOIN END OF MAY; 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (Call) by 52,600 shares to 111,300 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Call) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CERS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 570 shares. 261,200 were reported by Renaissance Techs Lc. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc holds 1.13 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prudential Finance reported 28,417 shares. Marathon Mngmt holds 30,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 392,821 shares. Millrace Asset Grp stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). 3.36 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Swiss National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 767,613 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 1,065 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 9,769 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 2,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.11 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Cerus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $46,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 13,592 shares. First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tdam Usa Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 567,505 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 38,954 shares. Shell Asset stated it has 0.7% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Seabridge Ltd Liability Corporation owns 163,702 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Df Dent & has 10,311 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guyasuta Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 0.04% or 11,535 shares in its portfolio. Longer Invests holds 51,575 shares. Ckw Grp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Reliant Mngmt Lc has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Country Trust Bancshares has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pecaut And reported 114,501 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 187,216 shares or 5.6% of its portfolio.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.