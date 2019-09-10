Group One Trading LP Position in Centene Del (CNC) Raised by $808,462; Long Road Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Sysco (SYY)

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 20,735 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 15,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 3.33 million shares traded or 27.75% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 214.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 15,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 22,379 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 7,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 5.13M shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (Put) by 50,000 shares to 700 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Co (Put) by 124,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,300 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122 are owned by Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 70,290 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 147,600 shares. Viking Investors Limited Partnership has invested 1.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Axon Cap Lp invested 17.54% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Paloma Prtn has 0.11% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 82,931 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 0% or 72 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 18,064 shares. Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 0.89% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 275,000 shares. Duncker Streett & owns 3,600 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Somerset Com holds 15,964 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.