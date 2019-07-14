Group One Trading LP Maintains Position in Intelsat S A (I); As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Market Value Rose, Holder Mcrae Capital Management Decreased Position by $504,000

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 108.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 53,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,555 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 49,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 1.34M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 6,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,177 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 148,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.66. About 585,433 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.77 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.02% or 1.07M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,664 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Wagner Bowman Corp accumulated 8,421 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Com has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Natixis Lp invested in 0.03% or 39,862 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 8,096 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated stated it has 404,802 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Waterfront Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Capstone Finance Advsr holds 66,563 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 7.46M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc stated it has 565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 22,295 shares in its portfolio.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 42,540 shares to 331,156 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 15,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,835 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (Call) by 67,800 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (Put) by 101,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,200 shares, and cut its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call).