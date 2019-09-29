Group One Trading LP Maintains Holding in Macys (M); As Healthequity (HQY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Lifted Position

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 138.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 16,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 28,049 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $602,000, up from 11,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 11.55 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts outlook as customers flock back; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 16/05/2018 – U.S. markets closed higher on Wednesday with Macy’s reporting strong quarterly earnings, boosting the retail sector; 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 504,682 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HealthEquity Inc (HQY) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley sees 23% upside in Galapagos in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HealthEquity Completes Acquisition of WageWorks Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity: HSA And Medicare-For-All – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,261 shares to 88,778 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 7,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,076 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Macyâ€™s Bluemercury leaders exit – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Macy’s pledges more diversity at the director level and above – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why I’m Still Not Buying Slack, Even After Its Post-Earnings Drop – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wait for More Clarity on Macyâ€™s Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s: Time For A Large Buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.