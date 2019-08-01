Group One Trading LP Lowered Stake in Five9 (FIVN) by $311,480; Allstate Decreased Its Stake in Sysco (SYY) as Valuation Declined

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 13,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 49,514 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 62,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.57. About 3.79M shares traded or 63.71% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 46.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 5,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 6,974 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 12,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 1.34 million shares traded or 61.03% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity. 60,156 shares were sold by Libby Russell T., worth $3.81M.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 15,342 shares to 23,814 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.02 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 7,201 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 0.15% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 958,648 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 51,075 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0.05% or 83,915 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0.9% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 201,983 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Co has 0.4% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,137 shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 145,699 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corp owns 85,341 shares. Moreover, Manchester Lc has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Magnetar Limited Liability Corp holds 8,759 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 10.07 million shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 2,194 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navient Corporation (Put) by 68,600 shares to 78,600 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) by 59,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Put).

