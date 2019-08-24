Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has $50 highest and $2300 lowest target. $36.80’s average target is 60.14% above currents $22.98 stock price. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JP Morgan. J.P. Morgan downgraded Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) on Friday, March 1 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, May 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 5 to “Neutral”. See Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) latest ratings:

Group One Trading Lp decreased Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) stake by 88.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 92,457 shares as Trinity Inds Inc (TRN)’s stock declined 9.47%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 11,702 shares with $254,000 value, down from 104,159 last quarter. Trinity Inds Inc now has $2.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 1.21M shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 15/05/2018 – TRINITY SAYS 30M UNITS IN IPO PRICED AT $10 EACH; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION NOTICE FOR 3 7/8% CONV SUB NOTES; 11/04/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR PLC TNI.L CMA DEADLINE FOR INITIAL DECISION IS 7 JUNE 2018; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SU XIAO WILL BE APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 25/05/2018 – GATX, TRINITY RAIL AMEND SUPPLY PACT TO EXTEND TO DEC. 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q Rev $174.6M; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 28/05/2018 – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LTD IDX.AX – BUYS TRINITY MRI AND CAVENDISH RADIOLOGY IN AUCKLAND

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $6.05 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 17.68 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.

The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 1.13 million shares traded or 44.75% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy a quarter of Chile’s SQM for $4.1 bln; 13/04/2018 – LSR GROUP LSRG.MM SEES NEW CONTRACT SALES OF 840 TH SQM IN 2018, UP 31% VS 2017 – PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN RUNNING BEHIND ON POTASH EXPORT SHIPMENTS DUE TO CANADA RAILWAY PROBLEMS, BUT SEEING RAIL IMPROVEMENTS – EXECUTIVE VP, POTASH; 17/05/2018 – SQM SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CHANGE TO VOTING RIGHTS BYLAWS; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN NEEDS TO KEEP ALL 4 RED POTASH MINES OPEN ‘RIGHT NOW’ – EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS DEAL WITH SQM WILL GENERATE $4.1B; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO BUY 24% OF SQM FROM NUTRIEN; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to buy stake worth $4.07 billion in Chile’s SQM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 3,100 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 125 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 58,588 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 217,459 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.09% stake. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 625 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Co reported 3.24M shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 79,357 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 5.44 million shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 61,674 shares. Harris Assoc LP holds 879,893 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 58,048 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose Com Ltd Llc accumulated 19,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Trinity Industries has $30 highest and $26 lowest target. $28’s average target is 71.99% above currents $16.28 stock price. Trinity Industries had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of TRN in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity. Boze Brandon B bought $12.69M worth of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) on Monday, July 29.