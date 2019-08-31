Group One Trading LP Lowered Its Cree (CREE) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Umb Bank N A Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 88.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 29,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 3,782 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 33,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 1.34M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 4,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 184,935 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.44M, down from 189,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 27/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Offer Values NEX at GBP3.9B; 16/03/2018 – CME SAYS NO CERTAINTY ANY FIRM OFFER WILL ULTIMATELY BE MADE; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 86,714 shares to 131,741 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group’s (CME) Q1 ADV Down Y/Y, March Volumes Disappoint, – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nasdaq Inc.: A Pricey Search For More Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, MO, GS, CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W New York holds 0.73% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 18,085 shares. Kempen Cap Nv accumulated 228 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt invested in 1,520 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Dean Investment Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,282 shares. Capital Incorporated Ca accumulated 0.85% or 43,475 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs has 583,297 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 102 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Chemical Comml Bank accumulated 1,743 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 76,879 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 14 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Umb Bancshares N A Mo has 0.93% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 184,935 shares. Winslow Lc invested in 5,230 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And Trust Commerce reported 2,195 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Put) by 85,100 shares to 198,000 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (Call) by 20,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Criteo S A (Call).

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cree (CREE) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XRAY, PM, CREE – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPOK, CREE, AAL – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Home Prices, Consumer Confidence Data – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.