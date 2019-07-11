Group One Trading LP Lowered Fidus Invt (FDUS) Holding by $304,500 as Shares Rose; Tortoise Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) as Stock Value Rose

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 127,665 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 99.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 20,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 57,406 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,637 shares to 19,354 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 42,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Moreover, Cibc World Incorporated has 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 12,350 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc has 17,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation accumulated 13,167 shares. Quantum Capital Management holds 0.12% or 9,974 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 406,816 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Co has 63,034 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 11,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Limited Company invested in 51,393 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Stifel invested 0.02% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). 1,400 were accumulated by Amer Research Mgmt. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

More notable recent BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon developing portable “Friend or Foe” system to identify harmful bacteria before they cause harm – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Primer On CEF Classes – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “BBN: An Interesting Fixed Income Closed-End Fund For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DEX Tender Offer Live – Seeking Alpha” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BBN: How Things Change So Quickly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stable 9.5% Yield And Shareholder Approval To Increase Leverage – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of $60000000 6.00% Notes Due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fidus Investment: Quality BDC Yields 11% With Insider Buying – An Opportunity With 36% Return Potential – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2018. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “10.6% Yielding BDC Trading Below Book Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “10.8% Yield With Exposure To Technology And Growth, Attractive Price And Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,885 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd. D E Shaw Communication Inc invested in 0% or 20,508 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 105,641 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Susquehanna Int Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 35,740 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 69,918 shares. Bragg Advisors reported 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Mackenzie stated it has 47,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com reported 229,159 shares stake. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 20,600 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Services Inc holds 653,974 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 7,632 shares. Ftb reported 1,000 shares stake. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 183,107 shares to 205,217 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 18,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (Call).

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.01M for 10.95 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,688 activity.