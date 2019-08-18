Group One Trading LP Lifted Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stake; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose, Cbre Clarion Securities Raised Stake by $1.25 Million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 18,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 134,353 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 115,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 538.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 54,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 64,327 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442,000, up from 10,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 4.58M shares traded or 47.86% up from the average. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 12/04/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 02/05/2018 – Fitch: Pitney Bowes’ Ratings Unaffected by Production Mail Disposition; 28/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Simplifies Shipping for Enterprises; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REVIEW OF OPTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – FAT BIOPSIES FURTHER DEMONSTRATE PBI-4050 CLINICAL ACTIVITY

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pitney Bowes: Will This Fallen Aristocrat Rise Again? – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Popped 8% Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pitney Bowes Enters Capitulation Territory – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pitney Bowes: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pitney Bowes Declares Common, Preference and Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) by 325,400 shares to 194,500 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iii Apparel Group Ltd (Put) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 30,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Capital Mgmt New York owns 462,300 shares. Guggenheim Cap holds 247,030 shares. Principal Finance Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Rbf Capital Limited Company owns 20,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies invested in 0.05% or 49,196 shares. Geode Capital Llc holds 0% or 2.70M shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Trust Division has 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 52,697 are owned by Virtu Limited Liability Com. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 67,495 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). 95,186 are held by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.