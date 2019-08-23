Group One Trading LP Lifted Holding in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr (CLMT); Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Has Cut Its Stake

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1797.01. About 1.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr (CLMT) by 44.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 130,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 426,601 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 296,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 14,091 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY: ALL 11.5% SR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021 REDEEMED; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY SALES $883.8 MLN VS $909.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXPLOSION ROCKS CALUMET SUPERIOR WISCONSIN REFINERY -LOCAL MEDIA; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Calumet Specialty Products Unsec Dbt To ‘B-; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Sees Commensurate Decrease in Those Line Items for FY 2017; 15/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Doesn’t Anticipate Previously Reported Rev and Liquidity for 4Q Will Change Materially; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technological Capabilities of the Specialty Products Business; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS A DROP IN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INCOME; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.65 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 65,680 shares to 149,060 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 9,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,773 are held by Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Com. F&V Mgmt Limited Liability owns 450 shares. Moreover, White Elm Capital Ltd Co has 4.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,902 shares. Amer Natl Insurance Tx reported 2.72% stake. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 631,102 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 8,129 shares stake. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Co accumulated 611 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Llc has 326 shares. St Germain D J stated it has 484 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gilman Hill Asset Lc stated it has 611 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel holds 0.09% or 526 shares in its portfolio. 1,971 are held by Perigon Wealth Limited. 601 were reported by Noesis Capital Mangement. Amarillo National Bank & Trust invested in 1,467 shares or 1.03% of the stock.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Call) by 35,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Solar Inc (Put) by 498,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,200 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put).