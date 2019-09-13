Group One Trading LP Lifted By $1.54 Million Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position; PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY ORDINARY SHARES (PTNYF) Sellers Increased By 107.77% Their Shorts

PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PTNYF) had an increase of 107.77% in short interest. PTNYF’s SI was 61,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 107.77% from 29,600 shares previously. With 187,700 avg volume, 0 days are for PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PTNYF)’s short sellers to cover PTNYF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.20% or $0.0068 during the last trading session, reaching $0.103. About 69,279 shares traded. ParcelPal Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTNYF) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 54.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 15,211 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 43,016 shares with $4.36M value, up from 27,805 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $29.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 943,755 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22

More news for ParcelPal Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTNYF) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “7 Marijuana Penny Stocks to Consider for Those Who Can Handle Risk – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Cannabis Stock News Daily Roundup July 18 – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 18, 2019 is yet another important article.

ParcelPal Technology Inc. provides on-demand local delivery services in Canada. The company has market cap of $8.41 million. The firm offers ParcelPal, an on-demand local delivery service application for restaurants, retail, and liquor stores to enable clients to order food, clothing, and alcohol through a merchant's Website. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Plus8 Global Ventures, Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Trust Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The New York-based Maplelane Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Private Harbour Invest Management Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 1.17% or 11,262 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Independent Franchise Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.57% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.15% or 86,862 shares. Virtu Finance Lc stated it has 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 328 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 4,561 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 115 are owned by Hm Payson. Natl Bank Of America De owns 2.33 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 9.62% or 744,731 shares. Mig Limited Liability Corp owns 488,300 shares. Ims Capital, a Oregon-based fund reported 7,674 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.11% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. 9,950 were accumulated by Ion Asset Mngmt Limited.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, TWTR, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (Call) stake by 4,000 shares to 2,000 valued at $172,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Telaria Inc (Put) stake by 47,800 shares and now owns 15,100 shares. Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) was reduced too.