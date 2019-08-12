Group One Trading LP Increases Position in Arista Networks (ANET); Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Green Valley Investors Trimmed Its Position

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 432,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90 million, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $94.07. About 2.76 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 11/05/2018 – Celgene Drug Overview 2017-2018 Forecast to 2027 – Sales Will Peak in 2023 at $21.5 Billion Before Declining Severely – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 485.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 2,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,875 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, up from 491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $224.47. About 625,173 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,604 are owned by First Allied Advisory. Johnson Financial Group has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 209,251 shares. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 11.64% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New Jersey-based Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Alps Advsrs accumulated 4,707 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 250,000 are owned by Sphera Funds. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 941,592 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 0.28% or 103,944 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.26% or 1.10M shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Appleton Prtn Inc Ma reported 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.04% or 2,266 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc (Call) by 120,800 shares to 59,300 shares, valued at $17.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (Call) by 74,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call).