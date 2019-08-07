Group One Trading LP Increased Zynga (ZNGA) Stake; Shorts at Tech Data (TECD) Raised By 2.79%

Group One Trading Lp increased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 673.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 946,765 shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 15.79%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 1.09 million shares with $5.80 million value, up from 140,613 last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 15.84M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) had an increase of 2.79% in short interest. TECD’s SI was 1.94M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.79% from 1.89 million shares previously. With 287,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD)’s short sellers to cover TECD’s short positions. The SI to Tech Data Corporation’s float is 5.26%. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 313,969 shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, May 2. Wedbush maintained the shares of ZNGA in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. Stephens upgraded Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Thursday, May 30 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zynga (ZNGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Puts Pop With Video Game Stock Under Political Pressure – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Factors Led To A 50% Rise In Zynga’s Stock Price Since Early 2018? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zynga +1.3% as revenues, bookings show strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 11,729 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Svcs Automobile Association has 130,331 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management Incorporated holds 18,093 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Voya Investment Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Jane Street Lc holds 0% or 22,099 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Jump Trading Llc holds 20,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited has 32.55M shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 3.63 million shares. First Trust Advisors Lp reported 0.27% stake. Geode Capital Management Limited reported 8.79M shares. The Illinois-based Castleark has invested 0.24% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Group One Trading Lp decreased Newell Brands Inc (Call) stake by 69,700 shares to 195,500 valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alaska Air Group Inc (Put) stake by 59,700 shares and now owns 20,300 shares. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Tech Data Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 0.02% stake. Sun Life Fincl reported 5,659 shares stake. Blackrock has 4.53 million shares. Advisory Service Ltd Llc owns 241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Company has 18,968 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Ameritas Invest stated it has 14,042 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company reported 278,815 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity has 189,036 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 5,551 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 589 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Llc invested in 63,069 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 8,044 shares.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Worth US$100 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TECD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data Expands Cloud Practice Builder – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.