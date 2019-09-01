Group One Trading LP Increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding; Rr Partners LP Trimmed Meritage Homes (MTH) Stake by $778,800 as Stock Price Rose

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 859,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.43 million, down from 877,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 490,647 shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 364.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 11,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 14,968 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 3,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 27,826 shares to 103,229 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ing Groep N V (Call) by 89,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,500 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corporation reported 530,700 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd Liability stated it has 5,417 shares. 24,515 were accumulated by Amer Rech Mgmt Com. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Notis accumulated 4.22% or 54,756 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.34% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Brave Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 3,641 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 10,735 shares. Capital Counsel Llc New York stated it has 9.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). South Texas Money Mgmt Limited reported 2,407 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 7,851 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd stated it has 10,732 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mai Management has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $50.40M for 12.38 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.