Group One Trading LP Holds Holding in Total S A (TOT); Te Connectivity LTD Reg (TEL) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Boosted Position

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd Reg (TEL) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 20,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 114,381 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, up from 93,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd Reg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 2.01M shares traded or 46.41% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 411.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 31,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 39,101 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 7,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 1.50 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES `PLENTY OF SCENARIOS’ THAT DON’T HAVE PEAK DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – Iran Gas Company Says France’s Total Keen on Iran Projects; 13/03/2018 – Total Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Total: Investment in the Project Will Be About $5B; 16/05/2018 – Total Engaging with French, U.S. Authorities to Examine Possible Project Waiver; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECT LESS THAN EU40M

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,727 are held by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Edgepoint Inv owns 7.90 million shares or 6.99% of their US portfolio. Jnba accumulated 98 shares or 0% of the stock. 22,044 were reported by World Asset Mngmt. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 461,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi holds 2.6% or 4.94 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc owns 3.99 million shares. Asset One Com Ltd owns 178,066 shares. Logan Mgmt has 8,120 shares. Capital has 1.15M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 32,220 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Meridian Investment Counsel holds 0.16% or 3,293 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Comml Bank Usa has invested 0.19% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Old Dominion Cap Management Inc invested in 0.23% or 6,973 shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,850 shares to 106,442 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 20,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,921 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

