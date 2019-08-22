Group One Trading LP Holds Holding in Pitney Bowes (PBI); As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Valuation Rose, Scopia Capital Management LP Increased Position by $17.73 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 171,992 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 538.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 54,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 64,327 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442,000, up from 10,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 2.10M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 12/04/2018 – Prometic: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PITNEY BOWES’ PLAN TO REPAY ROUGHLY $700M OR MORE; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Sale Closing in Late 2Q or Early 3Q; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Net $53.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pitney Bowes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBI); 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 30C, EST. 29C; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES SAYS PLAN GREATER VALUE THAN SELLING CO. NOW

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund Mgmt LP holds 1.09M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 538,001 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Aqr Management Ltd Llc reported 242,628 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Company invested in 217,807 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Com reported 94,102 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 48,554 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Incorporated has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 110,066 shares. 158,751 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 467,537 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd invested in 8,811 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Proshare Lc accumulated 25,067 shares. Principal Gp holds 43,698 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited holds 0.04% or 2.09 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PTC Therapeutics: Opportunity After Secondary Offering? – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC Therapeutics Q2 Translarna sales up 21% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics down 9% premarket on planned equity offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 2.37 million shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $208.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (Put) by 8,100 shares to 38,500 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (Put) by 372,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 572,600 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).