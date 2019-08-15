Group One Trading LP Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) Cut by $3.68 Million; Icon Plc (ICLR) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 108,521 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, up from 104,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $153.35. About 222,633 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 78.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 245,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 65,744 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 310,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 3.97M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 31/05/2018 – NZ WINDFARMS LTD NWF.NZ – CHAIRMAN KERR-NEWELL IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHAIRMAN; 06/04/2018 – NEWELL IS SAID TO START AUCTIONING ASSETS AHEAD OF MEETING: NYP; 08/03/2018 – KEVIN CONROY IS SAID TO RESIGN FROM BOARD OF NEWELL BRANDS; 26/03/2018 – Newell Brands CEO Michael B. Polk 2017 Total Pay $15.3M; 04/05/2018 – Newell expands divestiture plan, to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Divest Itself of Non-Core Businesses Representing About 35% of Sales; 08/03/2018 – Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s places Flex Acquisition ratings under review for downgrade; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 65,454 shares to 204,900 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,064 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa accumulated 75,669 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Com reported 0% stake. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 48,911 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 55,660 shares. Huntington State Bank stated it has 196,019 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 224,501 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.51% or 67,343 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 340,897 shares. Hartford Inv owns 42,210 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). World Asset Management owns 27,138 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 259,990 shares. Okumus Fund Mgmt has invested 5.21% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Northern Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).