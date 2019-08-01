Group One Trading LP Holding in Immersion (IMMR) Raised by $1.59 Million; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holder Allstate Boosted Position

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 6,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 26,647 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 20,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 6.73 million shares traded or 312.34% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 212.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 198,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 292,630 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 93,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.69M market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 304,231 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: NATO Litter: Fluid Immersion System (FIS) Versus Traditional Mattress for Pressure Dispersion; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX AGREES TO NOMINATE, BACK TRAUB TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Immersion Files Additional Lawsuits Against Samsung in U.S. and China; 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP IMMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $108 MLN TO $118 MLN; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX WITHDRAWS ITS BOARD NOMINEE; 07/03/2018 – lmmersion Enters Into Multi-Year License Agreement With Bosch; 03/05/2018 – Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market – Increasing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint Drives Growth| Technavio; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of RL- vs LL-starting Position in Unsedated Water Immersion Colonoscopy (RLPvsLLP); 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement With VIEX Captal Advisors, LLC; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – H1 EBE EUR 0.1 MLN VS EUR 0.0 MLN YEAR AGO

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11,755 shares to 12,792 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 176,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Molson Coors Brewing Company’s (NYSE:TAP) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Molson Coors: Measure Twice, Cut Once – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Molson Coors Brewing Company to Webcast 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Taps Out Of Molson Coors, Downgrades Stock – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Brand-Name Companies Involved in the Marijuana Industry – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. $717,015 worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) was bought by Singer Eric. $100,000 worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) was sold by Peters Anne Marie on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Holt Sharon E sold 3,874 shares worth $38,740.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 107,970 shares to 201,740 shares, valued at $823,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (Call) by 33,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,200 shares, and cut its stake in Assertio Therapeutics Inc (Call).