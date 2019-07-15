Group One Trading LP Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Anchorage Capital Group Has Cut Macys (Put) (M) Position by $48.00 Million; Share Price Declined

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 6.55M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 96.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp analyzed 82,754 shares as the company's stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,377 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 86,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 2.44M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) by 84,100 shares to 504,000 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Call) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Polarityte Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,000 shares. 4,135 are held by Premier Asset Mgmt Lc. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.68% or 2.29M shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 108,200 shares. Macroview Inv Management stated it has 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & accumulated 706,754 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Brinker Cap Inc invested in 3,016 shares. Fincl Advisers Lc reported 688,821 shares stake. 16,936 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Company holds 1.84% or 499,755 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 1.89M shares. D E Shaw & owns 0.7% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7.88M shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 246,885 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 229,637 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brookstone Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,259 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha" published on July 15, 2019

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.