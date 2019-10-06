Group One Trading LP Holding in Avon Prods (AVP) Lifted by $1.04 Million; Hilton Capital Management Decreased Position in Facebook (FB) by $415,680

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 2,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,639 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, down from 10,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Kenneth Li: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Faces FTC Complaint Filed by Consumer Groups; 20/03/2018 – Facebook told to pull auditors from Cambridge Analytica’s offices; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS MORE INFO FROM FACEBOOK ON REPORTS OF DATA BREACH; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal is a “serious moment” for the future of the internet, World Wide Web creator Tim Berners-Lee said; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook Has a ‘Tremendous Amount of Power’ and Should Face Some Regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data breach scandal; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Also Curbing Information It Exchanges With Outside Data Brokers; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz Questions Mark Zuckerberg on Alleged Political Bias and Censorship at Facebook

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 346,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The institutional investor held 898,781 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, up from 552,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 3.74 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – AvonProducts Says Barington Group Has Withdrawn its Notice of Nomination for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 02/05/2018 – Romeo and Juliet, Stratford-upon-Avon – Juliet and knives to the fore; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – IN CONNECTION WITH AGREEMENT, BARINGTON GROUP WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF NOMINATION FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 26/03/2018 – AVON, INVESTORS AGREE ON JAMES MITAROTONDA AS BOARD CANDIDATE; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39 billion for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 251,336 shares to 257,899 shares, valued at $10.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zuora Inc (Put) by 24,400 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

