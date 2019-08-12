Group One Trading LP Has Upped Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Position; United Rentals (URI) Sentiment Is 1.07

United Rentals Inc (URI) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 252 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 236 reduced and sold equity positions in United Rentals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 63.73 million shares, down from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding United Rentals Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 11 to 7 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 186 Increased: 159 New Position: 93.

Group One Trading Lp increased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 61.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 15,975 shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 42,022 shares with $5.00M value, up from 26,047 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $18.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $127.85. About 1.11M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed

Group One Trading Lp decreased United States Natl Gas Fund (Call) stake by 397,200 shares to 624,200 valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Outdoor Brands Corp (Call) stake by 137,800 shares and now owns 41,100 shares. Allergan Plc (Call) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. SunTrust maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) rating on Friday, March 22. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $185 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1.42 million shares. Gideon Advsr Inc invested in 4,016 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 559,923 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc invested in 4,560 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 53,803 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Trust holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Sg Americas Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 79,107 shares. 13,767 were accumulated by Pnc Grp Incorporated Inc. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 490,823 shares. Seizert Prtn reported 135,250 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 18,146 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 235,332 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 36,153 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Atria Invs Ltd reported 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $8.53 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 8.2 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 8.94% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. for 90,000 shares. Elm Ridge Management Llc owns 78,209 shares or 6.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has 4.44% invested in the company for 401,075 shares. The Connecticut-based Bronson Point Management Llc has invested 3.89% in the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P., a New Jersey-based fund reported 374,000 shares.