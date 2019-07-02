Group One Trading LP Has Trimmed Position in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by $905,355; Welch & Forbes Lifted Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Share Value Rose

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 87.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 15,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,116 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126,000, down from 17,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 401,386 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,273 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, up from 53,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $299.78. About 634,108 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13,545 shares to 589,271 shares, valued at $47.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,236 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc has 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 124,990 shares. Pictet North America Sa reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 4,024 were reported by Clark Capital Gru Inc. Kings Point Cap Management accumulated 46,186 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Lc holds 1,092 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bp Public Limited Co reported 52,500 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zwj Inv Counsel has 1.55% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 68,644 shares. Kentucky-based Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.74% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 357,832 shares. 11,988 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Amp Investors Ltd stated it has 218,328 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assocs has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.