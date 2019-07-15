Group One Trading LP Has Trimmed New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $1.60 Million; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Share Price Declined, Roosevelt Investment Group Boosted by $1.20 Million Its Stake

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 20,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 217,885 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, up from 197,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 3.34M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 17,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 59,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.1. About 777,838 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (Call) by 43,200 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (Put) by 16,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc (Call).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6,152 shares to 121,381 shares, valued at $17.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 6,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,295 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,934 are held by Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,219 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 819,141 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Seabridge Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Westwood Group accumulated 0.03% or 41,386 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.08 million shares. Haverford Tru Com invested in 0.01% or 4,998 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 27,621 shares. Highvista Strategies Llc accumulated 3,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). British Columbia Inv Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Hilltop has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hsbc Public Llc stated it has 592,871 shares.

