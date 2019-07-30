Group One Trading LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Nike (NKE) as Stock Declined; As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Market Value Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 403,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.91M, down from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 13.62M shares traded or 30.58% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 68.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 10,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,683 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 14,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 3.28 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 89,613 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 274,188 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 644,176 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Pnc Financial Gp has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Miller Investment Management Lp owns 10,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 5,620 shares. 2.10M were reported by Tributary Management Limited Liability. 356,711 were reported by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Suntrust Banks accumulated 202,605 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.44% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 10,744 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 65,415 shares. 1.03 million are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Mariner Lc reported 18,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $41.08 million for 6.60 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 692,544 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $45.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Cap Management Lc holds 2.55% or 132,729 shares in its portfolio. Vision Cap Mgmt invested 1.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sageworth Tru holds 36 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 304,571 shares. 5,200 are owned by Palladium Ltd. Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 2,724 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Bank & Trust And Ltd has 0.48% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,084 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Estabrook Mngmt invested in 0% or 47,310 shares. Fred Alger Inc stated it has 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Profund Limited Company holds 28,224 shares. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 145,349 shares. 88,963 are held by First Long Island Invsts Ltd Llc. Payden Rygel, California-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,404 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Call) by 47,700 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc (Put) by 3.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (Call).