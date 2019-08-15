Group One Trading LP Has Raised Stake in Citrix Sys (CTXS) by $1.14 Million; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Increases Position in Intel (INTC)

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 7.55 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 364.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 11,514 shares as the company's stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 14,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 3,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $91.84. About 590,164 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500.

