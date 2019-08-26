Group One Trading LP Has Raised A10 Networks (ATEN) Stake By $2.18 Million; Shorts at Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Lowered By 1.1%

Group One Trading Lp increased A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) stake by 409.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 311,452 shares as A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)’s stock rose 19.37%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 387,501 shares with $2.75 million value, up from 76,049 last quarter. A10 Networks Inc now has $532.06M valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 80,358 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Hasn’t Reached Any Conclusions Because Investigation Is Ongoing; 03/05/2018 – SCHRODERS BUYS 20% OF REAL ESTATE FIRM A10 CAPITAL; NO TERMS; 16/04/2018 – Adaptimmune Presents MAGE-A4 and MAGE-A10 pre-clinical data at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) and Thunder SSLi Named as Winners of 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine’s lnfoSec Awards; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Non-stop DNS Solution Enables Global Tier-1 Cloud Service Provider to Defeat Cyber Attacks and Scale; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rating Of One Class Of Notes Issued By A10 Taf 2016-1; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors Buys New 5.8% Position in A10 Networks

Image Sensing Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISNS) had a decrease of 1.1% in short interest. ISNS’s SI was 45,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.1% from 45,500 shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Image Sensing Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s short sellers to cover ISNS’s short positions. The SI to Image Sensing Systems Inc’s float is 1.07%. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 687 shares traded. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) has risen 19.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ISNS News: 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q Rev $3.01M; 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese Hired as VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems; 14/05/2018 – IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q EPS 0c; 22/04/2018 DJ Image Sensing Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISNS); 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese hired as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.28 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 11.28 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Image Sensing Systems, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings.

Group One Trading Lp decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (Put) stake by 18,900 shares to 25,200 valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fitbit Inc (Put) stake by 227,800 shares and now owns 141,800 shares. Westrock Co (Put) was reduced too.