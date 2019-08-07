Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Holding by $555,957; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stock Price Declined, Pacad Investment LTD Raised by $976,680 Its Position

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 185,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The institutional investor held 181,195 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698,000, down from 366,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 440,154 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 419.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 10,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 13,440 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 2,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 192,659 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%

Analysts await ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

