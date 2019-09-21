Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Position in Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) by $335,520 as Stock Price Rose; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Lowered Its Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Stock Price Rose

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) by 88.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 8,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 68.01% . The institutional investor held 1,107 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45,000, down from 9,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $724.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 193,229 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE; 05/03/2018 Joseph Darling Named CEO and Director of Anika Therapeutics

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 21,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 61,976 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80 million, down from 83,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 7.07 million shares traded or 172.28% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 22.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.59M for 32.39 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ANIK shares while 42 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 13.49 million shares or 3.81% more from 13.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company owns 6,000 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability owns 14,040 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Company owns 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 218,686 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 25,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Dupont Capital Corporation invested in 10,974 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,221 shares. Art Advsrs Lc invested in 0.03% or 14,906 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 0.02% stake. 14,341 are owned by Magnetar Finance Limited Co. Alberta Invest Management Corporation accumulated 8,000 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) by 984,500 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Put) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.89 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 75,583 shares to 116,803 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).