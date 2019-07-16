Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Neonode (NEON) SI Decreased By 3.24%

Group One Trading Lp decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 90.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 48,733 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 5,385 shares with $223,000 value, down from 54,118 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $47.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 21.20M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55

Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) had a decrease of 3.24% in short interest. NEON’s SI was 316,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.24% from 326,700 shares previously. With 13,100 avg volume, 24 days are for Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)’s short sellers to cover NEON’s short positions. The SI to Neonode Inc’s float is 78.44%. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 3,044 shares traded. Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) has declined 24.38% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NEON News: 08/05/2018 Neonode 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – NEONODE INC – ON JAN 1, 2018, NEONODE ADOPTED THE NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD ASC 606

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% or 26,691 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 50,881 shares. Sanders Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.84 million shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Redwood Management Lc has 2.48% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 36,128 shares stake. Moreover, Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Natixis has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 72,358 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 18,206 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clark Estates Inc has 88,000 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Central Fincl Bank Tru invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.66M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Llc holds 115,000 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 43 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”. Citigroup maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $35 target. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $64 target in Thursday, March 21 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Group One Trading Lp increased Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Call) stake by 20,100 shares to 27,600 valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) stake by 18,071 shares and now owns 21,466 shares. Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) was raised too.