Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $5.63 Million; Farr Miller & Washington Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $380,952

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 96.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 82,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,377 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 86,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.38. About 1.61M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28M, down from 410,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $113.64. About 2.49M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.80 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,536 shares to 397,284 shares, valued at $28.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 128,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,564 are held by Farmers Co. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 163,330 shares stake. Martin Currie Ltd owns 1.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 194,779 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 22,394 shares stake. Franklin invested in 0.6% or 10.86 million shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt reported 1.92% stake. Troy Asset reported 13.1% stake. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 6,962 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group, Maine-based fund reported 3.58 million shares. S R Schill Associate has 3,665 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt owns 19,994 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Narwhal Mngmt reported 1.74% stake. Wade G W has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Interstate State Bank reported 22,886 shares. Georgia-based Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.91% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86 million. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $845,100 was made by Coombe Gary A on Monday, January 28. Shares for $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $621.34M for 25.48 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (Call) by 207,800 shares to 231,400 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avon Prods Inc (Call) by 326,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call).

