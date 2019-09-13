Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Its Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Position; 4 Analysts Bullish Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Group One Trading Lp decreased Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) stake by 96.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 343,080 shares as Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)’s stock rose 11.78%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 13,934 shares with $40,000 value, down from 357,014 last quarter. Laredo Petroleum Inc now has $664.92 million valuation. The stock increased 5.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 2.10 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -2.08% below currents $121.15 stock price. Zoetis had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 2. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 1 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 13 with “Hold”. See Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $132 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $120.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $102 New Target: $112 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Initiate

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $57.86 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 42.81 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.15. About 1.02M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Zoetis Gained 10% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Positive Efficacy Data for Investigational Triple Combination Parasiticide – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold Zoetis Inc. shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,874 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 264 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 680,680 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 24,182 are held by Canandaigua Natl Bank Tru Comm. Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa has invested 0.32% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited holds 0.28% or 740 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has invested 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus stated it has 20,096 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.4% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Argent Tru holds 0.11% or 9,558 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Com invested in 471,258 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 1.85 million shares. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Lc reported 8,219 shares. Lumbard & Kellner Lc reported 3.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory L P has invested 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.49 million for 3.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold LPI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 219.98 million shares or 1.37% less from 223.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 485,496 shares. 11.07M were reported by State Street. Citigroup reported 902,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 473,884 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has 12,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Texas Permanent School Fund has 104,353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 630 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 150,000 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0% or 140,864 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 21,172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 36,031 shares. Jbf Capital owns 0.01% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 10,000 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp owns 114,467 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Group One Trading Lp increased Icici Bk Ltd (Call) stake by 548,300 shares to 617,000 valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Marathon Pete Corp (Call) stake by 697,100 shares and now owns 861,600 shares. Finisar Corp (Put) was raised too.